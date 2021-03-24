Advertisement

Police: Armed man arrested inside Atlanta grocery store

Police said the man has been charged with reckless conduct and is undergoing a psychiatric...
Police said the man has been charged with reckless conduct and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say police have arrested a man who walked into an Atlanta grocery store with five guns and body armor, just days after the mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket.

An Atlanta Police Department spokesman said officers were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Atlantic Station Publix where the manager told them an armed man entered the store and headed straight to the bathroom.

Officers held the man for questioning.

According to police, his weapons included two long guns and three pistols, all concealed.

Police said the 22-year-old man has been charged with reckless conduct and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
Hill City sawmill closing due to lack of timber, cutting 120 jobs
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been problem for years
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
Rapid City police investigate homicide at North 7th Street residence
One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
‘Thanks for the loyalty:’ Sawmill owner discusses loss of closure of Hill City business

Latest News

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US
Sturgis waterpark
Sturgis families hope to add a waterpark near the fairgrounds
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Grocery store worker narrowly escaped gunman’s notice
Mass murder mystery: Why did Colorado gunman target a supermarket?
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Treasury sends out additional 37 million in relief payments