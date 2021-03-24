Custer County deputy shooting ruled justified by DCI

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been almost 80 days since a Custer County Deputy Sheriff shot a man after being called to a domestic dispute.

On Tuesday, the attorney general’s office ruled the shooting justified.

It started a little after 9 p.m. on Jan. 3 when officers were called to a home on Montgomery Street. There, officers talked with a woman who let them into the home.

According to the officers, she called Jared Frasier to come to speak with the officer.

Frasier, 32, exited a bedroom with a handgun. Despite both the woman and a deputy asking Frasier to put the gun down, police say Frasier aimed it at the officer. The officer fired three times, hitting Frasier each time.

Frasier, who was transported to Rapid City’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, was later arrested on various assault charges. He is currently out on bond.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.