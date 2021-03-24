Advertisement

Cost of materials for construction up, raising overall building costs

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The housing market in the Black Hills has been booming in the last year, with many homes going up across the area.

While the pandemic generally has not impacted the timeline or manpower, some projects saw delays due to issues in the supply or manufacturing of the materials.

It is simple supply and demand, from new houses, to the lumber needed to build these homes.

“Whether it’s pandemic-related, whatever it is, we know people are moving into this state and that definitely has an impact on how busy we are,” said Daene Boomsma, the owner of Boom Construction. “But, the overall construction industry is absolutely swamped right now.”

Boomsma said while the demand is high for new home construction, the supply of materials is low, resulting in high prices.

“In the environment that we’re in today, it is really hard for us to lock in pricing for any length of period at all,” said Boomsma. “Lumber is literally changing weekly. From a year ago- last March until now- some of the products are up 400%. Last March, we paid $9 and change for OSB, and today, we pay $37-$38 a sheet per OSB.”

Supply of products went down, due to factory shut downs, but the demand for construction went up.

“Until a national shift happens in the economy and the availability of products, we’re going to continue to battle this,” said Boomsma.

Boomsma said they are not committing prices or even timelines because of the constant fluctuation in prices, or timing delays.

“We’re not willing to sign contracts today because we don’t know what the price is going to be at in two weeks,” said Boomsma. “And, if we don’t get to start that project for a month or more out, the way the trend has been, pricing is going to be higher, and we can’t just eat all of those price increases.”

Boomsma said some scheduling had to be adjusted on projects, which stretched the timeline on many projects.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
Hill City sawmill closing due to lack of timber, cutting 120 jobs
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been problem for years
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
Rapid City police investigate homicide at North 7th Street residence
One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
‘Thanks for the loyalty:’ Sawmill owner discusses loss of closure of Hill City business

Latest News

Sturgis waterpark
Sturgis families hope to add a waterpark near the fairgrounds
While the pandemic generally has not impacted the timeline or manpower, some projects saw...
Cost of materials for construction up, raising overall building costs
With the decision to shut down the Hill City sawmill on Monday, Neiman Enterprises cited the...
Timber companies concerned over mill closure
“Prom is a milestone,” said TJ Morrison, a Central High School senior. “That’s something that...
KOTA Territory News at 530 - VOD - clipped version
Local Bike Shop Sees Spike in Sales
Biking business booms, supply can’t keep up