Cooking Beef with Eric - Peanut Butter Chili

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I know what you’re thinking, Gardner’s gone nuts! (A peanut is actually a legume not a nut). But no, peanut butter in chili works beautifully! The creaminess and richness of the butter adds special texture and flavor to a regular old pot of chili. It won’t taste like liquid peanuts, I promise you, but there will be a hint of “nuttiness” that I think you’ll like!

First, brown a pound of ground beef until no longer pink. Drain excess grease and set aside. Add a tablespoon of olive oil to the skillet and sauté a chopped green pepper, a chopped red onion and a peeled and chopped carrot. Also throw in a couple of minced garlic cloves. Cook until softened.

Place the beef and vegetables in a crockpot, then add a can of tomato sauce, a can of diced tomatoes with basil, oregano and garlic and a 4 ounce can of chopped green chilies. No need to drain the cans. also a a tablespoon of Mexican Hot Chili Powder, a teaspoon of kosher slat and a teaspoon of smoked paprika.

Stir to combine an cook on high for an hour and a half then serve. Top with a few peanuts, if desire.

