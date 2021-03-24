Calmer Weather Today, but Another System may bring Moisture Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be a quieter day, weatherwise as yesterday’s system has moved away. Winds will die down and shift into the southeast, and clouds will clear this morning.

Thursday, we’ll be in between systems. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be mild.

Then next trough moves in Thursday night and Friday. This system will have some rain and snow shower activity with it, and this time it may be more focused in southwest South Dakota.

The weekend looks to be dry and milder.

