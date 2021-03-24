Advertisement

B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving treatment at a local health care facility in Texas and is “hopeful for a complete recovery.”(Source: AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grammy winner B.J. Thomas has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving treatment at a local health care facility in Texas and is “hopeful for a complete recovery.”

“I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you,” the singer said.

“I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”

Thomas is best known for his 1969 hit “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” which earned him the first of five Grammy Awards he would win during his career.

The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014.

Thomas also scored hits with “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song,” “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Rock and Roll Lullaby.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
Hill City sawmill closing due to lack of timber, cutting 120 jobs
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been problem for years
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
‘Thanks for the loyalty:’ Sawmill owner discusses loss of closure of Hill City business

Latest News

Wyoming House passes Medicaid expansion bill on 32-28 vote
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference discussing transgender athletes in women's sports...
Ohio officials say Noem website used photos without consent
South Dakota plows are now named. While most of the winners are puns there’s one name that...
Faith man dedicated to snow removal receives community honor
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap