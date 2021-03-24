Advertisement

Biden dogs return to the White House

Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog was moved to the Bidens’ Delaware home after a biting incident,...
Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog was moved to the Bidens’ Delaware home after a biting incident, but the president said he would return to the White House.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Bidens’ youngest German shepherd is out of the doghouse and back at the White House.

Both of the Bidens’ dogs, Champ and Major, returned to Washington after Major spent some time working with a trainer at their Delaware home.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said the two dogs were still getting acclimated to their new surroundings at the White House when Major “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.”

Biden previously said Major wasn’t sent to Delaware because of the incident and the move was planned because he and the first lady were going to be traveling.

Major is the first shelter dog to live in the White House.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
Hill City sawmill closing due to lack of timber, cutting 120 jobs
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been problem for years
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
‘Thanks for the loyalty:’ Sawmill owner discusses loss of closure of Hill City business

Latest News

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Wyoming House passes Medicaid expansion bill on 32-28 vote
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference discussing transgender athletes in women's sports...
Ohio officials say Noem website used photos without consent
South Dakota plows are now named. While most of the winners are puns there’s one name that...
Faith man dedicated to snow removal receives community honor
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap