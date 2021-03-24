Advertisement

Arizona man found guilty of sex crimes at 2017 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

(AP)
By Jill Sears
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An Arizona man was found guilty of multiple Sex Crimes following a two-day federal court trial held in Rapid City, South Dakota. The verdict was returned on March 10, 2021.

Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that Carlocito Slim, 35, was found guilty of Attempted Commercial Sex Trafficking of a Minor and Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Each charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, a mandatory minimum of five years up to lifetime supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Evidence at trial established that Slim was arrested and federally indicted as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2017 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting internet predators.

Following multiple text messages with a person Slim believed to be a pimp for a 15 year-old prostitute, but who was in fact an undercover agent, he proceeded to negotiate the time and place he would meet the minor to engage in unlawful sex acts. When Slim went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor’s pimp, he was instead met by law enforcement agents and placed under arrest.

The undercover operation and arrests were a joint effort between the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Department of Homeland Security. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins prosecuted and tried the case. A presentence investigation was ordered and a sentencing date has not been set. Slim was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing.

