Typical Late March Weather in the Forecast

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A weather system today will bring more clouds, gusty winds and a few rain or snow showers this afternoon. The precipitation will be light and spotty. Clouds and winds decrease after sunset tonight.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day with highs near normal. Winds will be light.

Another system will graze the area late this week. There could be a few showers with this system late Thursday or Friday, but the bulk of the energy from this system will miss us.

The weekend looks nice with sunshine and warmer temperatures. 60 degree highs will be possible on Sunday.

