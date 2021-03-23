Advertisement

Through Lynn’s Dakotamart receipt program, Custer Library receives $600

Turning in the receipts will give organizations money.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s how it works: Organizations can bring in donated receipts for purchases made at Lynn’s Dakotamart and for every $10,000 an organization brings in they will receive $100 back.

The Custer Library has been taking part in this program for more than ten years and they recently got a donation of $60,000 worth of receipts.

Library Director Doris Ann Mertz says the $600 dollars from Lynn’s Dakotamart will be going toward their summer reading program and other events.

“We use the money that we get from the Lynns Dakota Mart receipts for programming,” says Mertz. “We don’t get funding from the county for that but they help us with the books and our salaries and all of that, but we raise our programming money and that’s one of the ways we do it.”

Mertz says if you would like to drop off your receipts the library has a jar for donations or you can bring them to the book drop-off.

