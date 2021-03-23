Advertisement

The final priority group is open for vaccination

Both Texas and Oklahoma state health departments are expanding vaccine eligibility to any adults.(KXII)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The final priority group is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination. After this group, South Dakota will enter phase 2 and the vaccine will be open to the general population.

Group 1 E is classified as critical infrastructure workers.

“The critical infrastructure workers are defined by the CISA website,” said Scott Peterson the Director of Ambulatory and Pharmacy Operations at Monument Health. “There is a long list of critical infrastructure industries on that site and anyone that works in those industries is eligible to receive vaccines in the state of South Dakota as of today.”

Currently, there is no cost to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Monument Health receives their vaccines from the state of South Dakota and the state receives them from the federal government, meaning there is no cost to patients.

There are 3 different vaccines offered in the United States. The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals over the age of 16. People 18 and older are cleared for either the Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Monument Health schedules vaccines by appointments but multiple businesses such as Walgreen’s and Safeway offer walk-in vaccinations. Any Oyate Health offers the vaccine to anyone 16 and older.

“This is the best way that we have to get through this and move on with the rest of our lives so it’s just great to go out there and get vaccinated, so we want people to do that.”

