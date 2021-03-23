Noem proposes age limit on medical marijuana, decriminalizing small amount

clarification: The first version of this story didn't include there are multiple drafts being circulated for lawmakers to discuss.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem sent a letter to South Dakota Legislators as a compromise regarding medical marijuana.

In the letter obtained by KOTA Territory News, Noem lays out revisions for Initiated Measure 26, which legalizes medical marijuana in the state. This is just one of several draft proposals to be discussed by lawmakers.

In the revisions, Noem wants to decriminalize possession of marijuana, although it would still be considered illegal to possess or use marijuana without a qualifying medical condition. The revision adds that a first offense would be a petty offense, not subject to jail time.

The Republican governor includes a section that would limit the number of plants patients can grow in their own homes.

Noem also proposes age limits to medical marijuana in the revision. South Dakotans under 21, regardless of their medical situation, would be prohibited to use marijuana.

