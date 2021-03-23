Advertisement

Deer management puts a city issue to good use

Alleged illegal hunting activity in St. Landry Parish
Alleged illegal hunting activity in St. Landry Parish(LDWF)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City, a town on the edge of a national forest offers plenty of sights to see and attractions to visit, but the city’s unique geography comes with a reoccurring problem; deer within the city limits.

“Having deer in town is not an ideal situation, right? Deer walk into town and they find a whole bunch of food and a lack of predators, so they like to hang out,” said Trenton Haffley the Regional Terrestial Resources Supervisor. “They become habituated and then they start causing trouble. They’ll be aggressive toward people, cause car vehicle collisions, can get aggressive towards pets so, first and foremost, we like to see people hazing deer, to try and chase them away and make them uncomfortable. If that does work, then unfortunately the last resort is a removal program.”

The Deer Management Program started in 1995 and is a city effort to control the deer population.

Deer are considered a public resource and it’s up to the Game Fish and Park to authorize the removal of the animals.

Every year, GFP in conjunction with the city determines a reasonable number of deer to remove based on survey results. This year, the recommended 250 tags were filled by authorized sharpshooters. Nearly 6,600 pounds of deer meat was collected and donated to Feeding South Dakota.

“You can help out so many families in need and it’s just a win, win situation for the community,” said Darrel Shoemaker the City’s Communications Coordinator. “We are meeting the purpose of the deer management program, thinning the numbers to a healthy level and at the same time helping those in need with good food.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
Hill City sawmill closing due to lack of timber, cutting 120 jobs
Name of Belle Fourche woman killed in Wednesday accident released
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Nick Tilsen says charges for Mount Rushmore protests are being dropped

Latest News

This year, Gray TV's team included yours truly...as well as KEVN sports director Padraic Duffy,...
Club for Boys free-throw challenge is a slam dunk fundraiser
2021 sees Rapid city with its highest population yet, over eighty thousand. Seventeen thousand...
City plans to make room for population growth
In January, three COVID variants were detected in countries across the world.
Despite COVID variants, South Dakota doctor believes normal is around corner
On Monday, Neiman Enterprises shut down their Hill City sawmill leaving more than 100 people...
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been a problem for years
Staff tells us donations from the Prom Project would normally bring in money that would also...
Rapid City Area Schools reinstates a high school tradition canceled by COVID