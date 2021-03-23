Deer management puts a city issue to good use

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City, a town on the edge of a national forest offers plenty of sights to see and attractions to visit, but the city’s unique geography comes with a reoccurring problem; deer within the city limits.

“Having deer in town is not an ideal situation, right? Deer walk into town and they find a whole bunch of food and a lack of predators, so they like to hang out,” said Trenton Haffley the Regional Terrestial Resources Supervisor. “They become habituated and then they start causing trouble. They’ll be aggressive toward people, cause car vehicle collisions, can get aggressive towards pets so, first and foremost, we like to see people hazing deer, to try and chase them away and make them uncomfortable. If that does work, then unfortunately the last resort is a removal program.”

The Deer Management Program started in 1995 and is a city effort to control the deer population.

Deer are considered a public resource and it’s up to the Game Fish and Park to authorize the removal of the animals.

Every year, GFP in conjunction with the city determines a reasonable number of deer to remove based on survey results. This year, the recommended 250 tags were filled by authorized sharpshooters. Nearly 6,600 pounds of deer meat was collected and donated to Feeding South Dakota.

“You can help out so many families in need and it’s just a win, win situation for the community,” said Darrel Shoemaker the City’s Communications Coordinator. “We are meeting the purpose of the deer management program, thinning the numbers to a healthy level and at the same time helping those in need with good food.”

