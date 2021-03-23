Advertisement

Club for Boys free-throw challenge is a slam dunk fundraiser

The 27th year of the corporate free-throw challenge at the Club for Boys is underway.
By Jeff Voss
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Dozens of businesses in Rapid City form 5 person teams -- with each member shooting 25 free throws, to try to win prizes and bragging rights...all while raising money for the Club for Boys.

This year, Gray TV’s team included yours truly...as well as KEVN sports director Padraic Duffy, Digital Content manager Bri Schreurs, reporter Jeff Lindblom, anchor Jack Caudill, and meteorologist David Stradling.

The money raised stays directly at the Club for Boys, to support their athletic program ... so that they can continue to charge only 12 dollars a year for a membership.

”It is fantastic every time we get a new donation whether it be basketball or something else they can use in here. They are always so excited so it is always fun to be the one to bring it into the room,” Chantel McDonnell, Director of Development says

And at last check, Gray TV was leading the media bracket of the free-throw challenge, with Padraic Duffy, of course, leading in points scored.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

