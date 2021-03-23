Cloudy with Sun Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We in the Black Hills will watch a closed low from the Pacific Northwest make its way near us. I say “near us” because the main energy that we will see will be from the split low that will stay mostly south of our region and it will push just enough instability north of its center to fire off a few mainly diurnal in nature snow and rain showers.

Rain amounts could reach an inch or so after all is said and done, and we could obviously use the mositure.

Light rain/snow will also be possible across our viewing area and the Black Hills could end up getting an inch or two thanks to upsloping winds and the light snow that comes with it.

The other concern will be the northerly winds that will pick up in the late evening hours Tuesday afternoon. At this time we are not expecting any advisories to come along with that wind, but definitely hold onto your hat!

