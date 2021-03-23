Advertisement

City plans to make room for population growth

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 2021 sees Rapid city with its highest population yet, over eighty thousand. Seventeen thousand more than just a decade ago.

Each year brings an array of people with diverse lives that are unique and specific to them.

This expansion has prompted the city to introduce strategic housing, which seeks to accommodate the spectrum of individuals that the city attracts.

Sarah Hanzel, the Long Range City Planner, has been working on developing strategies to accommodate the large range of financial capabilities each person brings with them.

“We have a growing population and we’re trying to diversify and grow the work force,” says Hanzel. ”There’s not enough housing to support that and we really need to have enough housing. It’s critical infrastructure. It’s similar to roads, sewer lines, water lines or anything like that.”

The city is hoping to build upon a comprehensive plan already in place since 2014 as a means to ensure the comfortability of all citizens.

The language typically used around the subject is affordable housing, but it’s important to acknowledge that what’s affordable varies drastically and words like these don’t serve justice to the masses.

“We’re looking at income levels that span from those making very low income up through what you might call market housing, and this plan in a lot of ways is really trying to encapsulate all of those needs and as many as those needs as possible,” Hanzel says regarding the diverse finances that each person brings to the table. “But, this plan is trying to be comprehensive in looking at the needs of many in Rapid City.”

There are two items that the plan would like to see in the near future, an administrative zoning exception and a building permit fee waiver. Both of which strive to benefit the accessibility and creation of living quarters.

Seeing as how different everyone’s experience can be, the city expresses a desire for communication as the strategic housing draft phase begins.

“A lot of the recommendations in the plan are really at the earliest stages of their development,” says Hanzel in agreeance with a public co-effort. " So, we’ll need more community dialogue and public input.”

The first meeting regarding the plan will take place the 25th of March…

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
Hill City sawmill closing due to lack of timber, cutting 120 jobs
Name of Belle Fourche woman killed in Wednesday accident released
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Nick Tilsen says charges for Mount Rushmore protests are being dropped

Latest News

This year, Gray TV's team included yours truly...as well as KEVN sports director Padraic Duffy,...
Club for Boys free-throw challenge is a slam dunk fundraiser
2021 sees Rapid city with its highest population yet, over eighty thousand. Seventeen thousand...
City plans to make room for population growth
In January, three COVID variants were detected in countries across the world.
Despite COVID variants, South Dakota doctor believes normal is around corner
On Monday, Neiman Enterprises shut down their Hill City sawmill leaving more than 100 people...
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been a problem for years
Staff tells us donations from the Prom Project would normally bring in money that would also...
Rapid City Area Schools reinstates a high school tradition canceled by COVID