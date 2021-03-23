City deer harvest donates 6,600 pounds of meat to hunger relief organization

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nearly 6,600 pounds of meat have been donated to Feeding South Dakota as a result of the City’s annual deer harvest.

The City’s Deer Management Program provides for the management of deer within the city limits. Initiated in 1995, the program is an effort to foster healthy deer populations, address problems associated with an overabundance of deer within the boundaries of Rapid City and to donate the meat to Feeding South Dakota. Issues with an overabundance of deer in the city include deer/vehicle collisions; landscape, garden and property damage, and public safety issues including aggressive encounters with deer.

Based on City surveys and the recommendation of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department, a total of 250 deer were harvested this winter as part of the program. The deer harvest was completed in January and early February.

“The Deer Harvest Program went well this winter,” said City Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson. “We filled all 250 tags and met the recommendation from Game, Fish and Parks. It’s a win-win program for the community. It is an opportunity to effectively manage deer in the City limits at a safe and healthy level and to donate meat to people in need.”

The City’s Parks Division and Black Hills Sportsmen cover the processing costs of the first 150 deer harvested with Sportsmen Against Hunger covering the costs of the next 100 deer. Anderson said a total of 6,594 pounds of deer meat was processed and donated to Feeding South Dakota.

The Rapid City Council approved the state’s harvest recommendation with concurrence from the City’s Urban Wildlife Committee and Parks Division.

DEER HARVEST NUMBERS (by year):

2020-21: 250

2019-20: 250

2018-19: 250 (actual harvest: 226)

2017-18: 150

2016-17: 100

2015-16: 100

2014-15: 150

