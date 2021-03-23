Advertisement

59 out of 66 state’s attorneys in South Dakota back Jackley in attorney general run

(KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General candidate Marty Jackley has been endorsed by nearly 60 South Dakota counties just weeks after announcing his candidacy.

As of Tuesday, 59 out of South Dakota’s 66 counties state’s attorneys endorsed Marty Jackley in his run for South Dakota’s next Attorney General in 2022. Jackley is a former South Dakota Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate.

Jackley would be challenging current Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Typically in South Dakota, Republicans in a state-wide office don’t get a contender when running for reelection.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges and calls for his resignation after he struck and killed a man walking on the side of a rural highway last year. Jackley is so far the only candidate for the state’s top law enforcement position.

Jackley’s candidacy could reignite an old rivalry with Republican Gov. Kristi Noem. The two squared off in the GOP gubernatorial primary in 2018. Noem beat Jackley, who eventually offered his endorsement to Noem.

However, if Ravnsborg resigns or is removed from office by impeachment, Noem would get to appoint a new attorney general. Ravnsborg has so far shunned calls to step down and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Republican candidate for the post will be determined by delegates at the party’s state convention next year.

