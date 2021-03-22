Advertisement

Sheridan Cooks - The Chocolate Tree Decked Out for Easter!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just in time for Easter, The Chocolate Tree in beautiful Sheridan, Wyoming is all ready to provide you with sweet treats and wonderful Easter basket items.

For holidays or any occasion, The Chocolate Tree is filled with an amazing assortment of fine chocolate, candies with a gift gallery and more.

Judy will be happy to ship an Easter basket or box of chocolate for you ... simply give her a call at (307)-672-6160. Easter is April 4th this year, so get those orders in fast!

And be sure to stop by and look at the wonderful collection of sweets ... The Chocolate Tree is located at 29 E. Loucks St. in downtown Sheridan, Wyoming.

Nebraska declares pro-meat day on Colorado meatless day
Sheridan Cooks - Welcome Market Hall - Delicious Food & A Wine Shop
Sheridan Cooks - Frackelton's in Sheridan, known for Creative Cuisine
Sheridan Cooks - The Chocolate Tree's Valentine's Day Treats
