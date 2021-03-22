Advertisement

Proper tips for heading into the outdoors

By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - James Dietz from Pennington County Search and Rescue has tips for anyone wanting to go out and enjoy the warmer weather.

Dietz wants to make sure everyone has the right gear before they hit the trails like food, water, a charged cellphone, and proper shoes and equipment.

He also says it’s important to tell people where you’re going and when you’ll be back.

In the event you get lost, you have someone that can work with first responders on locating you.

If you find yourself lost while out in the wilderness Dietz says to stop, think, and remain calm. If you do have service make sure to call 9-1-1.

”There’s a lot of interesting hiking places in the Black Hills, please use caution. You see pictures on Facebook, they seem very easy to get to, in reality especially in the mid-summer can be very hot. Take equipment with you, tell people where you’re going, take your time, and hike within your ability,” says Dietz.

Here are ten essential for the outdoors.

  • Navigation: map, altimeter, compass, [GPS device], [PLB, satellite communicator, or satellite phone], [extra batteries or battery pack]
  • Headlamp: plus extra batteries
  • Sun protection: sunglasses, sun-protective clothes, and sunscreen
  • First aid: including foot care and insect repellent (if required)
  • Knife: plus repair kit
  • Fire: matches, lighter and tinder, or stove as appropriate
  • Shelter: carried at all times (can be a lightweight emergency bivy)
  • Extra food: beyond the minimum expectation
  • Extra water: beyond minimum expectation, or the means to purify
  • Extra clothes: sufficient to survive an emergency overnight

