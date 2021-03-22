Nice Start to the Week; Blustery and Cool Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nice weather can be expected on this Monday with highs near normal.

A fast-moving upper level disturbance will bring clouds, winds and scattered rain and snow showers Tuesday. Most of the precipitation will fall in the northern hills and northeast Wyoming. Winds will gust over 30 mph in the afternoon as this system moves through.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry days with a bit of a warming trend.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a couple of rain and snow showers possible, but this system looks to be rather insignificant at this time.

The weekend will feature sunny skies and warmer temperatures, especially by Sunday!

