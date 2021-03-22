Hisega burn piles still smoking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you see smoke southwest of Rapid City, the USDA says a burn pile is still producing smoke.

Hand piles burned last week below Buzzard’s Roost continue to consume fuels in the project area, according to Jim Gubbels, Mystic District Ranger. As a result, smoke is still being produced in the Hisega area and along Highway 44.

“Reducing these hazardous fuels now is much better than those fuels adding to a wildfire in the summer,” said Gubbels. “The pile burning is meeting objectives but will be a slow process this week.”

Smoke will be present throughout the week, as will fire crews who will continue to monitor and work the piles.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.