Hideaway Hills residents see a cut in their property tax assessments

By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KOTA) - Many of the homes in the Hideaway Hills development got between a 40%and 60% reduction in their property tax assessment by Meade County.

The legal team for the families says those inside the fenced-off area got a 100% reduction on their homes, but still have to pay taxes on the land.

One of the homeowners a street away from the mine, Constance Ming, says her house and property were assessed to be worth $79,000 which is less than what she still owes on her loan.

While just last year, Meade County assessed her home at $132,000. She is happy that she has to pay less on her taxes, but Ming says this is only a small step forward in what happening in the neighborhood.

”I Have been living here since 2011 and I have seen my taxes go up each year which is normal as your value of your property goes up. So yeah I was kind of surprised,” says Ming.

Ming says she did get her property appraised a few years ago and they told her it was worth around $146,000.

We did reach out to Meade County on Friday and have not heard anything back.

