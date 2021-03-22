Advertisement

Have you seen a pothole that needs to be fixed?

The city wants you to call them if you see a pothole.
The city wants you to call them if you see a pothole.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just in the year 2020, Rapid City filled more than 5,000 potholes using 7.6 million pounds of material from the streets.

The city’s pothole patchers are working with the street sweepers on cleaning up the gravel and dirt from the roads due to the last snowstorm.

When you give the hotline a call, the city will usually get out on the same day or the next to fix it.

This hotline is just for property owned and maintained by the city, it does not work with private property like shopping developments.

”Depending on the area we may need to get in there and get those fixed so that keeps those areas maintained, obviously the sooner we get to it the better,” says Darrell Shoemaker from the city. “Our crews don’t always rely just on the pothole hotline, we have crews out monitoring streets if they see a pothole then they will go ahead and get that fixed.”

The number to call is 606-394-4152, Shoemaker recommends giving the city an accurate location on where the hole is.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
Hill City sawmill closing due to lack of timber, cutting 120 jobs
Name of Belle Fourche woman killed in Wednesday accident released
A shot of downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City could become a micropolitan
Hideaway Hills
Hideaway Hills residents see a cut in their property tax assessments
Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, S.D.
Missing card has Deadwood Mountain Grand paying fine, refunding patrons

Latest News

Many gyms across the country are taking a big hit from the pandemic. But Planet Fitness here...
Planet Fitness
James Dietz from Pennington County Search and Rescue has tips for anyone wanting to go out and...
Custer search and rescue
Noem Women Sports
Noem Women Sports
KOTA - Hill City Saw Mill Closing
KOTA - Hill City Saw Mill Closing
Hill City saw mill closing due to lack of timber
Hill City Saw Mill Closing