Ellsworth Air Force Base to conduct active shooter exercise

A B-1B Lancer takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., for a flyover rehearsal in Tampa,...
Ellsworth Air Force Base will conduct an active shooter exercise the week of March, 22- 26.((U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jonah Fronk))
By Jill Sears
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ellsworth Air Force Base will conduct an active shooter exercise the week of March, 22- 26. The exercise is intended to evaluate the ability of the 28th Bomb Wing to respond to an active shooter situation on the installation.

During the exercise, residents on or near the installation may hear announcements and sirens over the “giant voice” system and see response vehicles. All assigned personnel, dependents and visitors are required to take appropriate actions.

Motorists may experience delays entering and exiting the installation during the exercise. Please plan to arrive early for appointments and call in advance to ensure appointments and services are not impacted. For more information, contact the 28th BW Public Affairs office at 605-385-5056 or via email at 28bw.public.affairs@us.af.mil.

