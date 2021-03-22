Downtown Deadwood makes updates to comply with ADA standards

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood officially became a National Historic Landmark in 1961 and for the past 32 years, a gaming destination.

“You know we get over two million visitors two and a half million visitors a year. And so, on any typical summer day on Main Street you’ll have trollies, delivery trucks, charter buses, campers, stagecoaches and your regular vehicles and lots of pedestrians,” Kevin Kuchenbecker, officer with the Deadwood Historic Preservation Office, said.

All this traffic causes wear and tear on Deadwood’s Historic Main Street and are a big reason the city saw a need to develop a masterplan.

The plan is designed to keep the town historic while meeting the needs of the community by updating waterlines, making the street more ADA compliant and repairing the brick road and deteriorating sidewalks.

The overall plan for this busy street is still up in the air, but a couple of ideas have been introduced.

“We have an option that creates a flex lane, one that narrows the street and widens the sidewalk on both sides. And the other is to leave the street how it is and make the improvements,” Kuchenbecker said.

However, a historic town like Deadwood with a strong preservation ethic needs to go through a few more steps to make any change.

The town works with the state, and national historic districts and had consultations with both the National Park Service and the State Historic Preservation Office to ensure the landmark is correctly preserved.

Kuchenbecker says keeping the town historically accurate is not only important for tourists, but for the community.

“Most of the people that have purchased or lived here, live here because they love the historic character of the community and want that preserved. So, it’s a protection that allows us to promote our history as well,” Kuchenbecker said. “Everyone is encouraged to keep an eye out for public input sessions as the final touches of the master plan are made.”

