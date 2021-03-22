Advertisement

Air Force announces final environmental impact statement for Ellsworth

Artist rendering of the new B-21 bomber
Artist rendering of the new B-21 bomber (WAGM)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Air Force announced their final environmental impact statement for the B-21 Main Operating bases at Ellsworth and Dyess Airforce Base in Texas. The study determines which Air Force base is the best to handle the new B-21 bomber.

The Air Force published a Notice of Availability in the Federal Register.

It will now begin a 30-day waiting period before the Record of Decision for this action can be signed.

Ellsworth was picked as the first base to get the Raider because it has sufficient space and the necessary facilities to accommodate simultaneous missions at the lowest cost and with minimal operational impact across it, Dyess, and Whiteman, the Air Force said last March.

