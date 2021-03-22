Advertisement

105 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota on Monday, though active cases continued to creep upwards.

The Department of Health reported 105 new cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 115,972.

Pennington County reported six new cases, Meade County reported two new cases and Lawrence, Butte, Oglala Lakota counties reported one new case each.

Active cases rose by 11 to 2,244. The number of active cases declined sharply from November through January but has risen slightly in recent weeks after falling to below 2,000 in February.

The state’s total COVID-19 deaths remained at 1,923.

Current hospitalizations rose by three to 62. This number surpassed 500 during the state’s peak in November but also declined alongside the drop of cases. It has hovered around 60 in recent weeks.

Over 37% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, officials say. Of those, over 23% are fully vaccinated. These numbers include vaccines distributed by federal entities like the VA and IHS.

On Monday, the state opened up vaccines to Group 1E, which includes all critical infrastructure workers.

