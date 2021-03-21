Advertisement

A beautiful start to the week

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight as low temperatures fall into the 20s for everyone. Sunshine is expected Monday with a few clouds here and there. It’ll be a nice and mild day with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Rain and snow showers are expected Tuesday, especially in the afternoon. Snow showers could lead to some light accumulations in the northern Black Hills, but nothing significant is expected. Highs Tuesday will be in the 30s higher up and 40s for everyone else.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs near average as many stay in the 40s. We’re partly cloudy Thursday with highs in the 50s. Models are back and forth on Friday, whether we see rain and snow showers, or just scattered cloud cover. Right now it looks as if a few rain or snow showers are possible, but the chances look lower in today’s data than what it did yesterday. Temperatures will warm up next weekend and into April.

