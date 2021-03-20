Advertisement

Some wind with rain and snow showers overnight

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front will slide through the area overnight bringing stronger winds and some rain and snow showers. Winds could gust 30-50 mph at times tonight as the front passes through. Rain and snow showers will accompany the front and some light accumulations could be possible in northeast Wyoming, the northern Black hills and into northwest South Dakota. A couple of inches could be possible in isolated locations. Lows will range from the 20s to 30s.

Sunday will be cooler, but temperatures will actually be pretty close to average for this time of year. Highs will be in the 40s in Wyoming and the hills, with near 50° highs or warmer in the South Dakota plains. Partly cloudy skies are expected and it will be breezy once again. Gusts to 40 mph are possible Sunday. Temperatures remain near normal Monday with lighter winds and decent sunshine.

Rain and snow showers return on Tuesday with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the 30s for the higher elevations with 40s on the plains. Sunshine returns Wednesday as highs stay in the upper 40s, but it will warm up slightly Thursday with highs in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. More rain and snow is set to return for Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

The rest of March will feature highs near normal. Models are hinting at some warmer air to begin the month of April so we will keep an eye on that.

