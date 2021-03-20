Advertisement

Friday Night Hike, March 19th, part one

Rush vs Utah, STM boys vs Vermillion, SF O’Gorman boys vs SF Washington
By Vic Quick
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush earned one point Friday night losing to Utah 3-2 in a shootout. The St. Thomas More boys picked up a win in consolation action at the A state tournament defeating Vermillion 35-32. The Sioux Falls O’Gorman boys knocked off top seeded Sioux Falls Washington 51-48 in the AA semifinals.

