Friday Night Hike, March 19th, part one

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush earned one point Friday night losing to Utah 3-2 in a shootout. The St. Thomas More boys picked up a win in consolation action at the A state tournament defeating Vermillion 35-32. The Sioux Falls O’Gorman boys knocked off top seeded Sioux Falls Washington 51-48 in the AA semifinals.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.