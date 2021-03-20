Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, March 19th, part two

SF Roosevelt boys vs Yankton, Mitchell boys vs Brandon Valley, Dell Rapids boys vs SF Christian
By Vic Quick
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Sioux Falls Roosevelt boys defeated Yankton 69-43 in the semifinals of the AA state tournament Friday night. In consolation action the Brandon valley boys got past Mitchell 76-65. In the Class A semifinals the Sioux Falls Christian boys defeated Dell Rapids 64-52.

