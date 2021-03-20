Former local priest indicted on another federal charge

A former Rapid City priest already convicted on 65 federal charges related to thefts from area churches and currently facing illicit sexual conduct and child pornography charges is now facing another allegation.

42-year old Marcin Garbacz is now being charged with tampering with a witness or victim. The new grand jury indictment in the case accuses Garbacz of knowingly attempting to intimidate, threaten and persuade someone by sending a letter in early January to influence, delay and prevent their testimony. Garbacz is currently set for a trial in federal court on his latest charges in late April.