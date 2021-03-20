Advertisement

Former local priest indicted on another federal charge

Marcin Garbacz indicted on new federal charge
Marcin Garbacz indicted on new federal charge(KEVN)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A former Rapid City priest already convicted on 65 federal charges related to thefts from area churches and currently facing illicit sexual conduct and child pornography charges is now facing another allegation.

42-year old Marcin Garbacz is now being charged with tampering with a witness or victim. The new grand jury indictment in the case accuses Garbacz of knowingly attempting to intimidate, threaten and persuade someone by sending a letter in early January to influence, delay and prevent their testimony. Garbacz is currently set for a trial in federal court on his latest charges in late April.

Most Read

‘A tragedy for all involved:’ emotions flare in manslaughter case
Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, S.D.
Missing card has Deadwood Mountain Grand paying fine, refunding patrons
Wyoming lawmakers push to protect Devils Tower name
Wyoming lawmakers push to protect Devils Tower name
316 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday
Raymond Andrzejewski pleads not guilty to arson
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to arson

Latest News

BHSU Athletics
Yellow Jacket beer tapped to bring in extra athletic scholarship money to BHSU
East River saw the impacts more as West River saw a more steady stream of money coming in.
South Dakota sees an 18% decrease in visitor spending
The elevators at Wind Cave National Park have been shut down for repairs and the pandemic for...
Elevators at Wind Cave National Park ready to take visitors down into the cavern
You might have been looking forward to a walk on this spring-like weekend, but some parks are...
No hiking, biking at Hanson-Larsen Park due to mud