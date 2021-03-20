Cattle industry fires back at “MeatOut Day”

Advertisement

The tradition was started in 1985 by the Farm Animal Rights Movement to encourage non-vegetarians to try a plant-based diet for the day.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Mar. 20, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis is facing backlash from some after proclaiming Saturday “MeatOut Day” in the state.

The tradition was started in 1985 by the Farm Animal Rights Movement to encourage non-vegetarians to try a plant-based diet for the day. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts blasted the decision by Colorado’s governor, calling it a “direct attack on our way of life.”

Eric Jennings, President of the South Dakota Cattleman’s Association, agrees.

”MeatOut Days get a lot of attention,” Jennings said. “but it’s very misleading and it takes the narrative away from the true health benefits of livestock.”

Jennings said that groups advocating for MeatOut days are underplaying the health benefits of proteins like beef and chicken.

He said that some areas of the country just don’t fit an all-plant diet.

”All these acres and acres of grassland aren’t going to grow a vegetable,” Jennings said. “They’re not going to grow a bean or a pea. They are very good at growing grass, and cattle, in turn, are very good at taking that low-quality forage, and turning it into a high-protein food source.”

Ricketts proclaimed Saturday “Meat on the Menu Day,” the same day as Colorado’s “MeatOut Day” in response.

