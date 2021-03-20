Advertisement

Ace Hardware hopes to help with painting procrastination

By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Staying at home for the past year, or the nice weather might have you thinking about making some DIY home renovations. Ace Hardware is helping people find the perfect paint color for at-home projects.

Ace Hardware recently conducted a survey, showing 84% of respondents have a room in the house they want to paint, and finding the perfect paint shade is difficult for 22% of those people.

That’s why Ace Hardware hosted a “sample Saturday” where customers picked out different samples of paint for their home, to test them for a potential DIY project.

Mike Johnson oversees the hardware department at Ace Hardware West in Rapid City. He said that more people invested time and money into at-home projects while they stayed home during the pandemic.

“They were looking down the road and saying ‘well, I’m not going to have a vacation, or I’m not going to have a lot of time to do recreational stuff because everybody is going to be stuck inside.’” Johnson said. “So, some of that money that they had budgeted for that, they’re thinking ‘well, we might as well paint the house.’”

The spring-like temperatures may also have you thinking about making some changes to your home.

Ryan Tompkins works in outdoor materials at Ace and said that people are already coming in to purchase things for the warmer months.

“We’ve already sold a few patio furniture sets, and we actually have sales going on with that patio furniture, and we expect to have more in the coming months, especially our greenhouse, people have been really getting into that,” Tompkins said.

The Ace workers say they hope this event can help people avoid procrastinating on their at-home projects.

