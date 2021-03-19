Advertisement

Zebra mussels found in Rapid City pet store moss balls

Moss ball with zebra mussel
Moss ball with zebra mussel(Source: Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Zebra mussels have been found in an aquarium product sold at a Rapid City pet store, according to South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.

The invasive species was found in Marimo moss balls, a type of algae that draws nutrients from water that would otherwise feed less desirable forms of algae, in the Rapid City PetSmart and six other South Dakota pet stores.

All contaminated products have been removed from the pet stores and discarded, according to Tanner Davis, GFP’s aquatic invasive species coordinator. The moss balls were originally imported to the U.S. from Ukraine, where zebra mussels are native.

Zebra mussels have invaded over 600 lakes and rivers in the U.S. and can create myriad problems, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They spread rapidly, eat the lake’s phytoplankton and cause heavy metals to accumulate in the ecosystem more quickly than usual.

Fish owners who have recently bought moss balls from the following stores should place the potentially contaminated product in a plastic bag, freeze it and discard the contents in the trash, according to GFP. Do not flush or use chemicals on the moss balls, as any zebra mussels would likely survive.

Pet stores that carried the Marimo moss balls included:

  • PetSmart, Rapid City
  • PetCo, Sioux Falls (2)
  • Mini-Critters, Sioux Falls
  • Woofs & Waves, Sioux Falls
  • Ed’s Pet World, Mitchell
  • Critter Mart & More, Watertown

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘A tragedy for all involved:’ emotions flare in manslaughter case
Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, S.D.
Missing card has Deadwood Mountain Grand paying fine, refunding patrons
Wyoming lawmakers push to protect Devils Tower name
Wyoming lawmakers push to protect Devils Tower name
316 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday
Raymond Andrzejewski pleads not guilty to arson
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to arson

Latest News

BHSU Athletics
Yellow Jacket beer tapped to bring in extra athletic scholarship money to BHSU
Marcin Garbacz indicted on new federal charge
Former local priest indicted on another federal charge
East River saw the impacts more as West River saw a more steady stream of money coming in.
South Dakota sees an 18% decrease in visitor spending
The elevators at Wind Cave National Park have been shut down for repairs and the pandemic for...
Elevators at Wind Cave National Park ready to take visitors down into the cavern
You might have been looking forward to a walk on this spring-like weekend, but some parks are...
No hiking, biking at Hanson-Larsen Park due to mud