Advertisement

Wesch-Oak building in Hot Springs is on its last legs

Historic building in dangerous condition.
Historic building in dangerous condition.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday night, the Hot Springs City Council voted to proceed to demolish the Wesch-Oak building.

The Mayor of Hot Springs, Bob Nelson, says for the city to continue with a highway remodeling project the building would have to be stabilized or demolished, and stabilizing it would have cost the city too much money.

Meanwhile, some of the businesses that were burned down in a fire last year say they’re waiting for the highway project before they begin reconstruction.

Nelson says the Wesch-Oak building has been deteriorating for the last twenty years and their most recent engineering report said the building was at risk due to imminent failure.

“The city as a whole recognizes that we need this road project coming through and it’s already been delayed a couple years, delaying it, even more, is not in the best interest in the City of Hot Springs.” says Nelson.

The city has to notify the state historic preservation office and get approval for the demolition, as it is on the state’s historic buildings list.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘A tragedy for all involved:’ emotions flare in manslaughter case
Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, S.D.
Missing card has Deadwood Mountain Grand paying fine, refunding patrons
Wyoming lawmakers push to protect Devils Tower name
Wyoming lawmakers push to protect Devils Tower name
316 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday
Raymond Andrzejewski pleads not guilty to arson
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to arson

Latest News

BHSU Athletics
Yellow Jacket beer tapped to bring in extra athletic scholarship money to BHSU
Marcin Garbacz indicted on new federal charge
Former local priest indicted on another federal charge
East River saw the impacts more as West River saw a more steady stream of money coming in.
South Dakota sees an 18% decrease in visitor spending
The elevators at Wind Cave National Park have been shut down for repairs and the pandemic for...
Elevators at Wind Cave National Park ready to take visitors down into the cavern
You might have been looking forward to a walk on this spring-like weekend, but some parks are...
No hiking, biking at Hanson-Larsen Park due to mud