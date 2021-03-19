Warm End to Winter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge followed by a trough will continue to control our weather across the area through the weekend.

So first we have warm air pouring into our region this weekend. Sunny skies and just a few clouds. A great weekend for going outside.

Some of our southern counties could see some fog. If fog forms it could be on the thick side so watch out on the roadways. If that fog becomes thick enough expect some light freezing drizzle.

The snow pack in our southern counties will bring down the temperatures there just a little. But once it melts we will warm up and the temperatures will respond in kind.

After the ridge moves there will be an increase in cloud cover and our chances of a rain/snow mix comes back. We are not expecting a huge amount of accumulation. The Northern Hills region could see an inch or two out of the clouds, but not much more than that.

