Stimulus checks rolling out

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, $1,400 stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of millions of Americans.

Joei Tieman, a tax manager at Ketel Thorstenson, said the stimulus checks are not taxable to the taxpayers, but that stimulus payment has to be reported on the 2020 tax return, in order for the IRS to track to make sure people who qualified, received the checks.

Tieman said the stimulus checks effect everyone differently, based on their individual financial situation, she recommends paying off bills, if necessary, then saving the rest.

“In our area, we weren’t hit as tragically as some of these other cities and states, so I feel like some people that really are trying to still make ends meet, these stimulus payments are going to be huge,” said Tieman.

For the second-straight year, tax day was pushed back. This year, to May 17.

Tieman said the delay is due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.