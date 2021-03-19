Advertisement

South Dakota senator frustrated with bills ‘smoked out’ this session

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) - Bills that were “smoked out” in the 2021 South Dakota Legislative session has frustrated some lawmakers.

Sen. Art Rusch is the chairman of the South Dakota Senate Judiciary Committee. The Republican Senator from Vermillion said he was not happy that a couple of bills his committee killed were smoked out on the Senate floor and passed this session.

“And I thought they were bad bills when we killed them in committee, and I thought they were bad bills when they got passed,” he told WNAX in Yankton.

One bill was House Bill 1217, which promotes “fairness in women’s sports” and discriminates against transgender athletes. The other was the enhanced “stand your ground” bill.

“The committee, we spent hours listening to testimony on each of those bills and the floor, they don’t hear any of that testimony, and in fact, they can’t hear from anybody other than other senators. So I thought it was really a bad idea that they were smoking out that many bills,” Sen. Rusch said.

He said Senators often don’t get all the information they need in short floor debate.

“You know, the one got pretty well gutted before they were able to get it passed; smoked out and passed. The other one, the information they gave to the legislators on the floor was just was simply untrue,” he said.

A bill can be smoked out when at least 12 Senators move to vote on the motion. A majority vote is then needed to bring the bill to the floor for debate.

Copyright 2021 WNAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘A tragedy for all involved:’ emotions flare in manslaughter case
Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, S.D.
Missing card has Deadwood Mountain Grand paying fine, refunding patrons
Wyoming lawmakers push to protect Devils Tower name
Wyoming lawmakers push to protect Devils Tower name
316 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday
Raymond Andrzejewski pleads not guilty to arson
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to arson

Latest News

BHSU Athletics
Yellow Jacket beer tapped to bring in extra athletic scholarship money to BHSU
Marcin Garbacz indicted on new federal charge
Former local priest indicted on another federal charge
East River saw the impacts more as West River saw a more steady stream of money coming in.
South Dakota sees an 18% decrease in visitor spending
The elevators at Wind Cave National Park have been shut down for repairs and the pandemic for...
Elevators at Wind Cave National Park ready to take visitors down into the cavern
You might have been looking forward to a walk on this spring-like weekend, but some parks are...
No hiking, biking at Hanson-Larsen Park due to mud