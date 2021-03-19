Advertisement

S.D. to move into Phase 1E

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As of Friday, 210,032 South Dakotans have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Starting Monday, the State Department of Health said the Mount Rushmore State will move into phase 1E of the vaccination rollout.

This group includes fire service personnel and other critical infrastructure workers.

They will be joining all health care workers, long-term care residents, law enforcement, people 65 or older, certain high risk patients, people living in group settings, people with underlying health issues, teachers and school staff, and funeral service workers.

But, who else is considered “essential?”

The 1E category will include people who work in:

  • water and wastewater
  • the energy sector
  • the finance sector
  • food services
  • food and agriculture, including professions like certain types of retail, farmers and ranchers working in auctions/ sales/ handling/ processing, veterinary health workers, and transportation workers supporting animal agriculture industries
  • legal
  • manufacturing
  • shelter and housing
  • transportation and logistic, which includes occupations like truck drivers and bus drivers, DMV employees, car repair and maintenance, and even HVAC technicians
  • information technology and communication, a category that includes communication maintenance workers, network operations staff, and broadcast media

Phase 2, which is everyone 16 and older, is scheduled to begin in May.

Click HERE for a full breakdown.

