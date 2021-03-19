Round one of AA Boys State Basketball Tournament
Yankton, SF Washington, SF O’Gorman, and SF Roosevelt earn victories
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:11 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The AA boys state basketball tournament tipped off at the civic center on Thursday. Top seeded Sioux Falls Washington defeated Aberdeen Central 56-53. The Warriors will play Sioux Falls O’Gorman in Friday’s semifinals as the Knights got past Harrisburg 58-39. Second seeded Yankton won a tight game against Mitchell 50-46. Future Wisconsin Badger Matthew Mors scored 17 points for the Bucks. Yankton will play Sioux Falls Roosevelt in Friday’s semifinals as the Roughriders cruised past 64-47.
