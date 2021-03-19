Round one of AA Boys State Basketball Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The AA boys state basketball tournament tipped off at the civic center on Thursday. Top seeded Sioux Falls Washington defeated Aberdeen Central 56-53. The Warriors will play Sioux Falls O’Gorman in Friday’s semifinals as the Knights got past Harrisburg 58-39. Second seeded Yankton won a tight game against Mitchell 50-46. Future Wisconsin Badger Matthew Mors scored 17 points for the Bucks. Yankton will play Sioux Falls Roosevelt in Friday’s semifinals as the Roughriders cruised past 64-47.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.