Rapid City man pleads not guilty to arson

Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested for one count of First Degree Arson and three counts of...
Raymond Andrzejewski pleads not guilty to arson(Pennington County Jail)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT
A 68-year old Rapid City man accused in a series of fires in the West Boulevard area pleads not guilty in Seventh Circuit Court Friday.

Raymond Andrzejewski is charged with one count of first degree arson, three counts of second degree arson and one count of making a false report. That’s in relation to a series of fires back in December and January. According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, Andrzejewski admitted to police that he started several of the fires, including one that severely damaged a garage that a local artist used as her studio. His lawyer is asking to have his client’s competency evaluated. Andrzejewski faces up to 55 years in prison is he’s convicted of all of those charges.

