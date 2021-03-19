Oyate Health Center offers some RCAS students free COVID-19 vaccines

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Area Schools students who are 16 through 18-years-old can be vaccinated for COVID-19 at Oyate Health Center.

Oyate Health has doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which can be administered to teens as young as 16-years-old.

To get signed up, fill out this form to register for a vaccine. When entering a name, write RCAS-School Name-Last Name. For example, write “RCAS-CHS-Smith.” This aids Oyate Health Center sort the registrations coming in from RCAS better.

Oyate Health will contact applicants to make an appointment after filling out the form.

