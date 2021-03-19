Advertisement

Oyate Health Center offers some RCAS students free COVID-19 vaccines

Sign at Oyate Health Center (formerly Sioux San Hospital)
Sign at Oyate Health Center (formerly Sioux San Hospital)(KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Area Schools students who are 16 through 18-years-old can be vaccinated for COVID-19 at Oyate Health Center.

Oyate Health has doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which can be administered to teens as young as 16-years-old.

To get signed up, fill out this form to register for a vaccine. When entering a name, write RCAS-School Name-Last Name. For example, write “RCAS-CHS-Smith.” This aids Oyate Health Center sort the registrations coming in from RCAS better.

Oyate Health will contact applicants to make an appointment after filling out the form.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘A tragedy for all involved:’ emotions flare in manslaughter case
Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, S.D.
Missing card has Deadwood Mountain Grand paying fine, refunding patrons
Wyoming lawmakers push to protect Devils Tower name
Wyoming lawmakers push to protect Devils Tower name
316 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday
Raymond Andrzejewski pleads not guilty to arson
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to arson

Latest News

BHSU Athletics
Yellow Jacket beer tapped to bring in extra athletic scholarship money to BHSU
Marcin Garbacz indicted on new federal charge
Former local priest indicted on another federal charge
East River saw the impacts more as West River saw a more steady stream of money coming in.
South Dakota sees an 18% decrease in visitor spending
The elevators at Wind Cave National Park have been shut down for repairs and the pandemic for...
Elevators at Wind Cave National Park ready to take visitors down into the cavern
You might have been looking forward to a walk on this spring-like weekend, but some parks are...
No hiking, biking at Hanson-Larsen Park due to mud