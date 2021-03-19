Advertisement

Noem to fund small South Dakota meat processors with $5M in coronavirus relief funds

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem laid out framework for grants to help small-scale meat processors in the state with coronavirus relief funds on Thursday.

The plan would provide up to $5 million of coronavirus dollars to provide grants for South Dakota meat processing plants and slaughter facilities with 60 or fewer employees. Facilities must be licensed custom-exempt slaughter plants, be state and federally inspected plants.

Noem said the importance of funding meat processors immediately assists the state’s ability to process or store South Dakota raised protein. In South Dakota, agriculture generates $32.5 billion in annual economic activity and it employs more than 132,000 South Dakotans.

Depending on how many applicants get approved and the funds available, grant recipients could be reimbursed a portion of expenses.

Applications are due on May 1, 2021, with awards announced on May 25, 2021. For more information, click here.

