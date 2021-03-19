No hiking, biking at Hanson-Larsen Park due to mud

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You might have been looking forward to a walk on this spring-like weekend, but some parks are going to be too muddy to enjoy the trails.

The Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park near M-Hill is closing the gates to its trails as they remain muddy. Too much activity on the trails before they properly dry can damage the trails for walkers and mountain bikers alike.

Jeff Denison, Secretary, and Treasurer of the Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park said that simply walking and biking off the trail can still do damage.

”The tendency is to go around the wet spots on the train which, in fact, is exactly the wrong thing to do,” Denison said. “It makes the train wider and the muddy spots bigger for next time. So, the damage is ongoing and build upon itself, and we’re trying to maintain it.”

Denison hopes that the trail will be dry enough for hikers and bikers after this weekend.

