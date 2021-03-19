Advertisement

Mild Start to the Weekend, then a Slight Change

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will warm into the weekend, though we are still dealing with an inversion today. Higher elevations will soar into the 50s to near 60 this afternoon, as well as areas with little to no snow cover, but areas with snow cover, close to snow cover and light and variable winds may get stuck in the 40s.

A southwest wind Saturday will warm everybody up nicely - could be some upper 60s north of the Black Hills.

A cold front moves through Saturday night. This front will bring a few showers and a return to normal temperatures on Sunday. Precipitation amounts look meager with this system, with the best chance of a wetting rain in Wyoming.

The next trough will approach Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain or snow showers. Temperatures look to be near normal throughout next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘A tragedy for all involved:’ emotions flare in manslaughter case
Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, S.D.
Missing card has Deadwood Mountain Grand paying fine, refunding patrons
Wyoming lawmakers push to protect Devils Tower name
Wyoming lawmakers push to protect Devils Tower name
316 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday
Raymond Andrzejewski pleads not guilty to arson
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to arson

Latest News

A nice start to the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
mostly sunny
Warm End to Winter
Ending Winter on a Warm note
Ending Winter on a Warm Note in the Black Hills