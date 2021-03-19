Advertisement

Feeding South Dakota CEO to retire after more than 20 years

By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen has announced his plans to retire in August after serving the state for over 20 years.

Gassen has served as CEO of Feeding South Dakota since 1999, leading the largest charitable hunger-relief organization in the state.

The Board of Directors is currently in the process of hiring an outside firm to facilitate a new CEO.

Feeding South Dakota secured and distributed nearly 16.7 million pounds of quality nutritious donated and purchased food providing nearly 14 million meals to nearly 100,000 individuals who are food insecure in South Dakota.

