Elevators at Wind Cave National Park ready to take visitors down to the cavern

By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KOTA) - The elevators at Wind Cave National Park have been shut down for repairs and the pandemic for almost two years.

“The last day we offered tours was June 29th, 2019, so we’ve been down almost 21 months. So we’re very happy that the elevators are fixed and back in operation again,” says Chief of Interpretation Tom Farrell.

Now that the elevators are finally opening up to the public starting March 20th, the park is going to have some requirements due to COVID-19.

“We’ve instituted safety measures both on the surface and in the cave to provide for the safety of the visitors and for the staff. Chief among them are mask-wearing as required in federal buildings and also the cave and we’re going to limit the number of people on our tours which will offer social distancing in the cave,” says Farrell.

Even though it’s the seventh longest cave in the world, Farrell says the tour sizes will have to be limited by 50% to allow for social distancing in the cave.

“We’re offering two walking tours right now, The Fairgrounds and The Garden of Eden,” says Farrell. “As the summer approaches and we get more staff we’ll be offering three different tours throughout the course of the day,” says Farrell.

Tours will be held at 10 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm and are on a first come first serve basis.

