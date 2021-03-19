Advertisement

Custer Senior, Goldie Whitaker, promotes Dog Walkathon for final project

By Blake Joseph
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Goldie Whitaker is a senior at Custer High School. She has always loved animals and wants to bring people together to enjoy the company of their dogs while being outdoors. When her senior project came up at Custer High School she jumped into action combining both her loves for animals and the outdoors into what she calls the Dog Walkathon.

It will be held on April 3rd from 11 AM-2 PM. For the walk, meet at Stockade Lake Beach Area with your dog at 11 AM preferably. This senior project is fundraising for Battle Mountain Humane Society, located in Hot Springs, South Dakota. The cost will be $5 per dog for the walk. Drawing for the raffle will be held at 2 PM, and you do not need to be present to win. Make sure to bring a dog leash and whatever else you or your dog may need while on the walk. Water and snacks will be provided.

During the walk, your pet will have to remain on a leash. When you arrive, you will sign a liability waiver right away. If you do not want to participate in the walk, donations are accepted. Please fill out the registration form.

Visit this link for more information.

